West Side Block Party to celebrate young Savannah writers

The Deep Center is hosting a West Side Block Party and Dramatic Reading at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum on Sunday afternoon.

The event is free and open to the public, and will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The dramatic readings and block party will celebrate the stories, history, and culture of Savannah’s West Side while presenting the work of young writers who participated in Deep’s Block by Block program, along with the works of Savannah’s leading artists.

Beginning at 3 p.m. inside the museum annex, Deep youth will present dramatic readings of their work inspired by their research of the history and culture of the city’s West Side, the seat of its Civil Rights movement. Deep will release a full color, 170-page book featuring the writing and artwork of the participants in the Block by Block program.

Following the young writers' performance, there will be a block party on Wayne Street featuring live music, food trucks, public art and Story Tours.

Deep recruited local artists Jose Ray and Jerome Meadows will be creating original public art inspired by and in collaboration with the young authors. Panhandle Slim will paint portraits of the 25 Block by Block participants during the party, and these will be on display at the Live Oak Public Library on Bull Street afterward. The Savannah Development and Renewal Authority will exhibit results from a collaborative workshop with the Deep Center that explores future plans for the MLK corridor.

The block party is free and open to the public and will be held in the parking lot of the Civil Rights Museum, extending east on Wayne Street to Chatham Square. Food will be available from the Savannah Food Truck Festival, and a DJ and local bands will play music throughout the day.

The block party is coordinated in partnership with Art Rise Savannah, the local arts organization behind the First Friday Art March, and the Better Block in Starland.

For more information, visit www.deepkids.com.

