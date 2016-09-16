Pin Point Seafood Festival to offer good food, local history

Rich in local history, Pin Point was settled in 1896 by former slaves from Ossabaw, Green, and Skidaway Islands.

Pin Point is now a centerpiece of the National Park Service’s new Gullah-Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor.

Pin Point will host the 4th Annual Seafood Festival on Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. in Savannah. The cost is $5 for regular admission and $10 for festival admission and the museum.

The Annual Pin Point Seafood Festival is a great way to learn about the historical significance of the Pin Point community while enjoying some locally prepared seafood.

Festivities at the event include live music, educational activities, seafood, a variety of other foods, games and other activities for the whole family.

Pin Point's part in the seafood industry in Savannah dates back to 1900 with Ben Bond and John Anderson Seafood and A.S. Varn and Sons. This festival is a way to help preserve the legacy.

The event is sponsored by Sweetfield of Eden Baptist Church.

