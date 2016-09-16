Man arrested for sex crimes dating back to 2009 in Bluffton

A man is behind bars Friday for sex crimes dating back as early as 2009.

42-year-old Valente Avila was arrested Thursday for criminal sexual conduct with a minor that occurred while he was living off of Buck Island Road in Beaufort.

According to police, the crimes took place over a four-year period between 2009 and 2013 with a child who was only 6 years old at the time.

Investigators say they were able to arrest Avila because the victim decided to come forward after all these years. However, police do not believe that is his only victim.

"After speaking with the victim and the victim giving specifics on what happened, investigators truly believe that there are possibilities of other victims out there, so we are really urging the public if you knew this man when he lived on Buck Island Road to come forward," said Joy Nelson, PIO, Bluffton Police Department.

Police say he hasn't lived on Buck Island Road for several years now, but anyone who may have had interactions with this man is encouraged to call investigators immediately.

Avila is currently at the Beaufort County Detention Center for 2 charges; Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor under 11 and Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor aged 11 to 14.

