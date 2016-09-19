HHI Circle to Circle committee to discuss traffic, parking solutions

Hilton Head's Circle to Circle Committee Ad Hoc has been working on possible solutions for traffic and parking issues on the island's south end near South Forest Beach.

The committee will be finalizing ideas to bring their recommendations to the full Town Council meeting Monday. They are looking at three main areas to improve: beach parking, traffic control, and improving the Sea Pines circle area.

The committee is looking at having a shuttle service to reduce heavy traffic in the Sea Pines Resort area. The idea is to use this shuttle for employees to free up parking spaces for visitors. When it comes to parking, they are considering charging for parking at it's most visited beach, Coligny, which is currently free.

Another idea they are looking at is making parking free at the island's other beaches to reduce congestion over here and decrease traffic.

"The challenge is going to be to find a balance between what makes sense in offering free parking in Coligny where the demand is the highest on the island and moving some of that demand to the mid-island beaches," Tom Lennox, Council Member, Town of Hilton Head Island.

The committee meeting is today at 2 p.m. at Hilton Head Town Center.

