City of Beaufort to discuss Boundary St project updates Tuesday

Illustration shows anticipated construction in 2018 at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway. (Source: City of Beaufort)

The City of Beaufort will be reviewing the two-year, 32-million-dollar Boundary Street project at their City Council Worksession Tuesday night.

Boundary Street serves as the main entry from Highway 17, which leads into the historic downtown area.

According to officials, this construction on Boundary Street began at the beginning of the year and will be moving towards downtown Beaufort next week. On Monday, traffic lanes will shift to accommodate this construction.

Four lanes of traffic will remain open, but drivers are urged to use extra caution during next week’s lane shifts.

When the entire project is done, Boundary Street will still be a four-lane road, but it will feature "smart" system traffic lights, left-turn lanes, a landscaped median, and wider sidewalks. Drivers may already have noticed some of the big changes made on the street like its new intersections, but there's still more to come as they continue work.

"The intersections will be improved. Pedestrian access. We'll have stop lights so people can get across the road safer. Taking down the power lines removes one more thing for people to run into. Safety is a big thing," said John Williams, Boundary Street Construction Project Spokesman.

At the meeting Tuesday night, officials will present their updated goals for what they want the street to look like when it's all said and done.

"It's a 303-acre, national historic landmark district, second oldest in the state of South Carolina. Wonderful history and culture. And yet, they've had to come through a not particularly attractive entry to this area. We're working to change that to help make it more appealing. More attractive. More appropriate for a 300+ year-old city," said Williams.

The City Council work session will be held at 5 p.m. in City Hall.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.