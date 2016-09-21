Hometown Hero: Meals on Wheels team

You just might spot George Walters and LoriAnn Jenkins anywhere around Savannah.

And wherever you see them, you will likely see them together, working as a team to deliver Meals on Wheels for Senior Citizen's Inc.

"We just love what we're doing, giving back to the community,” said Jenkins. “We really enjoy what we're doing and we work well together.”

And they've had a lot of practice being partners.

George has been with Meals on Wheels for 21 years, LoriAnn for 17. For the last 15 years, they have worked almost exclusively together, taking the meals prepared at the Senior Citizen's Inc. kitchen, loading them into the SCI van and bringing food to those in the community who might not otherwise have enough to eat.

"I like to help people, the older people and I like the job I have,” said Walters. “They talk to me and ask me how are you doing I speak to them.”

And over the years George has also built a close relationship with LoriAnn, who he calls his best friend.

And who returns the affection.

"Oh my gosh, he's my helper, I can't do it without George,” she said. “He helps me unload the van and sometimes if I'm not feeling well, he'll get out and do the meals for me. He's just an all-around great guy.”

And this great team of WTOC Hometown Heroes gets as much out of the Meals on Wheels program as they put into it.

"Well, I don't feel like a hero, I just like helping people,” said Jenkins. “I love working with people, that's why I've been in this job so long, I just like helping people.”

