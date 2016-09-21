Business owner killed during attempted armed robbery on E. Waldburg St.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is now investigating the 42nd homicide of this year in Savannah.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of East Waldburg Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said 54-year-old Kevin Reid was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries. According to police, the shooting stemmed from an attempted armed robbery.

Reid was walking with his wife when they were approached by at least three male suspects. One of the suspects was described as a black male with a medium complexion wearing a light-colored bandana over his face. Two suspects were described as wearing baggy jeans.

Reid was the owner of the brand new Australian Aboriginal Art Gallery on Broughton Street. He was also active in the Tourism Leadership Council.

"He was the nicest guy I ever met in my life. You could speak with him about anything. He was never angry...always here to help," said friend, Alexandre Darbousset, the owner of Le Cafe Gourmet.

His friends tell me Savannah was home for him.

"He came here because he married his wife. That is from Georgia, from the USA,” said Darbousset.

Kevin and Kari joined us at WTOC to tell us of the opening of their new business. Right around the corner is Le Café Gourmet, and one person Reid instantly connected with in a new city, Darbousset.

"It was my son’s birthday four days ago. I think he bought the biggest truck you can ever find in all of Savannah,” said Darbousset.

And that's the type of person Reid was, helpful and passionate.

Andrew Wanamaker, the owner of Spudnik, is his other next door neighbor. He told me of how he attended the ribbon cutting for the gallery.

"Our block was coming along nicely and we are going to lose one of the temples of it, so it is sad,” Wanamaker said.

But no one will know the hurt like Reid's wife.

According to the police report, two black men jumped out from behind a tree or a bush on E. Waldburg Street. Reid's wife doesn't recall the suspects saying anything, only shooting her husband and then fleeing.

Darbousset tells me he and his wife are going to be there for her as she grieves.

"We are closing to go see her today and tomorrow, just to try to support her,” he said.

Being together is what they need right now.

"I have been here for five months and I am losing the closest friend I have in Savannah,” Darbousset said.

In the police report, it says EMS crews were able to resuscitate Reid who requested to speak to his wife before he died.

Michael Owens, the president and CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council released the following statement via email on Thursday:

It is with a heavy heart that I must share very sad news with you today. Kevin Reid, active TLC member and Broughton Street business owner, was murdered last night.



Kevin was walking on East Waldburg Street with his wife at about 9:45 last night when they were approached by at least three suspects. He was shot and later succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital. His was the 42ndmurder on the streets of Savannah this year.



One of the suspects was described as a black male of a medium complexion, wearing a light colored bandanna over his face. The other two suspects were also black males, however of an unknown description.



Kevin owned The Australian Aboriginal Art Gallery, was an engaged member of the TLC, a proud citizen of Savannah, and a highly regarded member of our tourism family. We are all deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and family.

The SCMPD’s Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division majors made the following remarks about recent armed robbery and shootings in the agency’s jurisdiction:

“SCMPD is redirecting personnel and technology to address armed robberies and shootings. We are also requesting additional state law enforcement resources to increase visibility and improve public safety. Again, we are asking the public to step forward with information about any of our open shooting, robbery and homicide investigations. Making this community safer is a shared responsibility,” said Patrol Operations Major Kerry Thomas. “Violent crimes detective continue to work around the clock to chase down leads and make arrests in these cases and have taken on additional visibilities roles,” said Criminal Investigations Division Major Richard Zapal.

If you know anything about this shooting you are asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020 or the SCMPD Tip Line at 912.525.3124.

