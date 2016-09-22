Increase in deadly wrecks prompts Jasper Co. residents to start petition

South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the driver involved in a fatal crash over the weekend.

A bicyclist was hit and killed by a burgundy-colored vehicle, on U.S. 278 near Queen’s Way. U.S. 278 has been the location of several fatal accidents in Beaufort County this year, and another intersection in Jasper County is prompting residents to take measures into their own hands.

“It just hurts to see people, especially young people, getting in accidents in that location.”

It’s been one week since a Hardeeville woman was killed on Highway 17, just one mile from the location of a deadly accident less than a year before.

“It’s kind of a roller coaster. We’ve had a few too many this year. Last year, we didn’t have as many. The year before that, we had some, and in 2013, it was pretty low,” said LCPL. Matthew Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

So far this year, there have been 20 fatal accidents in Jasper County, sparking concern from some residents.

“Well, it concerns me because of my kids and the surrounding children that travel that road, going back and forth. They’re taking chances,” said Hardeeville resident, Stan Lancaster.

Now, the residents are taking action. Lancaster started a petition calling for improvements to the roads…more specifically, a stop light.

“There are no red lights to slow people down, so when they get to the bridge going to Hardeeville especially, there’s no slowing down. It’s not a case that it’s needed every hour of the day, but in the morning from 6 to 8, and the evening from 5 to 6 is when it’s needed,” Lancaster said.

With the petition, they’re hoping to get 1000 signatures to present at a Department of Transportation meeting, scheduled for the beginning of October. Click here if you'd like to find out how to get involved.

