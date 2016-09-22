SC Highway Patrol teaching safe practices during 'Child Passenger Safety Week'

It is Child Passenger Safety Week.

Local law enforcement has been out and about making sure your child is buckled in safely.

Thursday, South Carolina Highway Patrol stopped in Beaufort and Bluffton to offer free car seat safety checks.

Troopers showed drivers how to properly install the seats to make sure kids are protected in case of an accident, highlighting the most common mistakes we make.

"Every seat is different. Every seat is installed differently. And every child is different. So we have to make sure that child is in the seat they need to be in for size, height things of that nature,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol LCPL. Matthew Southern.

South Carolina state law says any child six and under has to be in a car seat although children older than six may also need a car seat based on their height or weight.

