27th annual Heart of Savannah 5K benefits local cancer survivors

Saturday morning more than 300 runners took their marks at Forsyth Park for the 27th Annual Heart of Savannah 5K race.

The kids race was first, followed by the timed 5K run around the historic district.

It ended with cancer survivors walking a one-mile victory lap around the park.

It's hosted by the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. Money raised from the event benefits the YMCA's Livestrong program.

"The race today is so important to us here at the YMCA, because it costs a lot of money to do this program," said Deedee Roberts, Resource Director of Healthy Living at YMCA. "And we do it 3 to 4 times a year in different branches. So to come out and run and support and support the cancer survivors is awesome."

The Livestrong program supports cancer survivors with classes and tools to regain their physical and mental strength after treatment. It is free to survivors.



Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.