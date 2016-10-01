Pinking of the Fountain event kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Memorial Health and Tanger Outlets Savannah have joined forces to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the launch of the Power of Pink initiative at the Pinking of the Fountain event Saturday.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at the main fountain by shopper services at Tanger Outlets Savannah.

Breast cancer survivors, friends, and family will take part in the event, which is free and open to the public.

