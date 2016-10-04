HHI Town Council to discuss changes, priorities near Coligny Beach

Hilton Head will have some big potential changes to consider when it comes to traffic and parking issues on the island near South Forest Beach.

Town Council is meeting Tuesday to look at ways to alleviate congestion in Coligny Beach, the island's most popular tourist destination.

The Circle to Circle Committee met a few weeks ago to finalize their ideas to present to Town Council.

The committee is looking at short-term improvements for the Sea Pines traffic circle, like adding more signs to reroute traffic elsewhere and to notify visitors of peak traffic hours. They will also discuss piloting a shuttle system for both employees and visitors along the Palmetto Bay Road/ Pope Avenue area.

Additionally, members would like to see the Town increase marketing for other mid-island beaches. This would grant food trucks permission to be at all of the beaches on the island, except Coligny.

Officials now have to decide what they want to do for next year's busy season.

"They will probably go as priorities for the Spring of 2017 implementation. The town council, I think, will then take these recommendations in conjunction with all the other things going on in the town and develop a set of priorities," said Jim Gant, Circle to Circle Committee Chairman.

Council will hear these recommendations during their 4 p.m. meeting at Town Hall.

