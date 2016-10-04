John Legend to guest star as Frederick Douglass on WGN America's - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

John Legend to guest star as Frederick Douglass on WGN America's "Underground"

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Film Office has confirmed the Oscar award winning singer John Legend is coming to Savannah later this fall to guest star on WGN America's drama series, "Underground."

Legend will appear on the upcoming season as abolitionist Frederick Douglass. He is also an executive producer of the show.

Season two of Underground has been filming in the Savannah area since late August.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly