Bluffton families brought their dogs, cats, and for some students, even their chameleon to school on Tuesday morning.

It was St. Gregory the Great Catholic School's annual “Blessing of the Beasts”. It was a celebration held on the official Feast Day of St. Francis, who had a known love for animals.

Students and church members came out to have their animals blessed and sprinkled with holy water. All types of pets were invited to join, even stuffed animals for those who students who could not bring a pet.

"They make a great impact upon us. They're our friends. They work for us. And they're companions. They're just a great gift. And people love animals and animals love people, so we're going to bless all the animals,” said Father Jeffrey Kendall, St. Gregory Catholic Church.

The church holds this event every year. They said this was their biggest turnout yet.

