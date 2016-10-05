Reverend organizes sit-out of schools to protest "Vote Trump" shirt controversy in Vidalia

A Vidalia reverend is organizing a sit out from Vidalia City Schools after a group of 7th graders wore shirts reading “Vote Trump.”

Bishop Vincent Drummer tells WTOC this situation is the latest issue to fuel racial discourse among the community. Many people voiced opposing views on the shirts on social media. The superintendent told WTOC politics has no place in public school but Drummer says it's much deeper than the shirts or the message.

“Those people knew the kind of response they were going to get and we understand at home is where this stuff comes from, and our children aren't comfortable even going to school in this kind of situation. So I am calling on all of them to stay home tomorrow,” said Bishop Drummer.

Drummer says close to 100 students did not attend school Tuesday and more did not attend Wednesday. The school district is not reporting abnormal absentee numbers.

He distributed this letter about his organization he said formed within 12 hours after the t-shirt controversy developed on Facebook:

