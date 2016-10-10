Many Chatham County residents still in need of assistance; city calls for volunteers

With the return of citizens to Chatham County after Hurricane Matthew, many will continue to need help.

City of Savannah officials say approximately 2,200 residents who evacuated Chatham County to shelters in Augusta will be returning to Chatham County beginning Monday evening. The Trade & Convention Center on Hutchinson Island will serve as the re-entry point and temporary shelter for returning residents.

The American Red Cross is handling re-entry and shelter activities at the Trade Center. They say approximately 150 volunteers are needed immediately, beginning Monday morning at 6 a.m. to assist with re-entry activities.

Many government offices, academic institutions, and faith-based organizations are closed Monday and beyond, so staff with these organizations may be able to assist in the volunteer effort. In order to ensure adequate coverage, employees with Chatham County, City of Savannah, all other local governmental agencies, colleges and universities, public and private schools, and certified faith-based shelter managers are strongly encouraged to assist in this re-entry and sheltering effort.

To clarify on a prior press release - anyone choosing to staff Red Cross Shelters are volunteers and will not be paid. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) October 10, 2016

If you can volunteer, please call CEMA first at (912) 201-4500 or email volunteermatthew@chathamcounty.org.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.