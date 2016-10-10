List of open stores/businesses in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

Here's a list of stores/businesses open in the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry, as of Monday afternoon:
Coastal Empire:
- Downtown Savannah restaurants: Crystal Beer Parlor, Tequila's Town, Starbucks, Kayak Cafe, Clarys, B&D Burgers, Henry's, Collins Quarter (coffee only), Wet Willies City Market, Coffee Fox, Five Guys, Beetnix, Smoothie King, Fiddler's on River Street (limited menu, but will make special considerations for first responders), Tubby's on River Street, Fiddler's Crab Shack on River Street, The Riverhouse and The Warehouse (both on River Street), Brighter Day Natural Foods and Sentient Bean at south end of Forsyth Park, Dubs on River Street to open at 5 p.m., The Melting Pot on Broughton St. opens at 5 p.m., District Cafe on 202 E. Broughton Street open at 11 a.m., McDonald's, Rancho Alegre on MLK, Moon River Brewing Company is open today with a limited menu from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.. Funky Brunch Cafe, Tondee's Tavern, The Foundry, Sorry Charlie's Oyster Bar on Congress Street, Belford's open until 8 p.m. with full menu, Café at City Market – Open 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. or if the curfew is still in affect 8 p.m., Bella Napoli Italian Restaurant.
- CVS Bull Street on Victory Drive
- Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) will begin limited service Monday evening for transport of citizens from Savannah International Trade Center to their homes - this will continue until 10 p.m. tonight; limited CAT service to return Tuesday morning after curfew ends at 7 a.m.
- Savannah Market on Victory Drive
- Walmart across from Savannah Mall
- All Publix locations are currently operating normal business hours.
- Whole Foods on Victory Drive will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
- Parkers stores open:
- Pooler, Faulkville, Ellabell, Springfield, Skidaway, Drayton Market, MLK in Savannah, Rincon, All 3 Richmond Hill stores, Midway, All Statesboro stores, Both Hinesville stores, Both Metter stores, Lyons, Vidalia, and Claxton.
- Optim Healthcare open Monday in the following locations: Statesboro, Rincon, Pooler, Vidalia, Dublin, Baxley, Hinesville, and Reidsville.
- Molly McGuire's on Wilmington Island (opening at 4pm)
- Nine Drayton will be open today at 4 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets in Pooler open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rite Aid Pharmacy on 4600 Habersham Street open until 11 p.m.
- Southeast Georgia Health System management reopened the Brunswick and Camden Campuses for emergency services effective at 7 p.m. this evening, Saturday, Oct. 8th.
- All Urgent Care 24/7 are open. Pooler, Savannah, Midtown, Historic Savannah, Southside, Whitemarsh.
- Savannah Animal Care open
- Atlantic Foot & Ankle will open all offices on Wednesday
- Verizon's Wireless Emergency Communication Center (WECC) set up at Savannah Trade Center, 1 International Drive, 31402. The WECC will provide teams of technicians available to troubleshoot and charge up wireless phone batteries that survived the storm and/or have lost power.
- Suds laundromat on Pooler Parkway is open and fully operational, open 24 hour day.
- Asian River on 1100 Eisenhower Drive will be open 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., delivery available
- 204 Animal Hospital on Abercorn Street is open
- Denny's, Waffle House, and Huddle House on Abercorn is open.
- Bay Camera at 4604 Habersham Street is open. "We can develop and print your Hurricane property damage photos."
- New China Garden on Largo Dr. open
- Bass Pro is open from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Pooler Pkwy Buffalo Wild Wings is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Plum's Sandwich & Ice Cream Shop on Hwy. 17 in Richmond Hill open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Seasons of Japan on Pooler Pkwy/ Berwick Blvd. is open.
- CVS in Richmond Hill is open, front store and pharmacy.
- Compass Worship Center at 212 E. Cypress Street in Ludowici will be serving supper tonight to ANYONE in need of a hot meal. This will be first come, first serve - doors open at 6 p.m.
- Sushi Zen at 1100 Eisenhower is open for lunch 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and dinner at 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. (until curfew is lifted)S
- Smith Brothers Butcher shop on East Liberty Street is open
- Food Lion in Garden City is open.
- Dorsey Tire (Pooler and Darien locations): We are open for emergency services for the responders along with offering free services to citizens trying to get back home if they need tire service.
- Savannah Mall 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Most stores are open
- Chatham Dermatology open Oct. 11
- Joe's Top Dollar Recycling. They are collecting all scrap metals from Matthew. 4405 Tremont Road, Savannah.
- Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care centers on East Broad Street and West Bryan Street will open on Tuesday Oct. 11, at 8 a.m.
- Hipster Hound Pet Boarding and Daycare
- Yia Yia's Kitchen open.
- All locations of Applebee’s restaurants in Savannah are now open
- Oglethorpe Mall open
- Hinesville VA clinic will resume normal operations Wednesday, Oct. 12.
- Horizon Behavioral Health will be open at both the Hinesville and Savannah locations starting Wednesday (10/12).
Lowcountry:
- Beaufort Memorial and Coastal Carolina Hospital ER now open.
- Beaufort Memorial Compounding Pharmacy
- Parker's: Trask Parkway in Beaufort, Ridgeland, Fording Island Road in Bluffton, Pinellas Drive in Bluffton, Evan Way in Bluffton, Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton, Gateway Village in Bluffton, Savannah Highway in Beaufort,Port Wentworth, Hardeeville, and Port Royal.
- All Publix locations are currently operating normal business hours.
- The New River Auto Mall Collision Center and the Hilton Head Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Service Center are both open to assist with vehicle needs.
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center Emergency Room is now open. General medical offices including surgery are not yet available.
- Palmetto Goodwill Beaufort and Bluffton locations. The Hilton Head Island store remains closed.
- For any residents in the Lowcountry wondering if emergency food stamps are being offered - We learned South Carolina is not operating a Disaster SNAP program at this time. The Department of Social Security says if you are already receiving SNAP, your monthly benefits are not affected by the storm and will be available on your EBT card as normal.
- All Enmark and Enmarket locations are open except:
- Both Hilton Head Island locations
- 4372 Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton
- Port Royal Vet Hospital
- Hilton Head Island Airport is now open.
Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.