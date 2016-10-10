PHOTOS: Hurricane Matthew damage, recovery efforts in Coastal Em - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Hurricane Matthew damage, recovery efforts in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

To submit your own photos, send them with your name and a brief description to pics@wtoc.com

(Source: WTOC viewer) (Source: WTOC viewer)

Photos of post-Hurricane Matthew damage and recovery efforts submitted by WTOC viewers in the Coastal Georgia and South Carolina Lowcountry:

To submit your own photos, send them with your name and a brief description to pics@wtoc.com.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly