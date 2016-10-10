Officials assessing damage at Sea Pines

Residents of Hilton Head Island are still unable to get to their homes Monday night, but we got a look at some of the cleanup Sea Pines Resort is doing after Hurricane Matthew.

The crew of 22 has been working around the clock to clean up their community. Monday, they finally got the main route from the front gate to Harbor Town cleared.

You can see several trees came down blocking almost all of the roadways. But this community says they are very lucky that structural damage has been minimal.

A pier was taken out in Harbor Town and only one business there has broken windows. They are well into cleanup and are hoping residents are prepared to deal with the work and time it will take to restore their resort community.

"It's just a lot of work. And it's difficult. We've got a long road ahead of ourselves and right now we know that they want to come back. And we want them back. But we also want to make the conditions as safe as we can get them,” said Sea Pines Director of Safety and Security, Toby McSwain.

Sea Pines is still without power and water. But they say they hope to have businesses and restaurants opened up by the beginning of next week.

