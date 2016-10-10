Power crews working to turn the lights on

Five hundred snapped power poles and enough down power lines to stretch across 500 football fields.

Those are just some of the issues Georgia Power and dozens of crews from as far away as Tennessee are facing trying to re-energize your neighborhood.

Wilmington and Tybee Island came back on Monday.

There are 5,000 linesmen and women from no fewer than five other states working to fix transformers and remove those fallen trees. There are still more than 70,000 people without power just in Chatham County.

"They are working fast but they are working carefully, the damage to our islands was extensive so it is taking a long time to get a total assessment. We are working to repair lines and putting in poles,” said Swann Seiler, with Georgia Power.

The goal right now is to have Savannah's surrounding communities back on by Wednesday.

