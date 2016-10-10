Tybee Island Hurricane Matthew Update: Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Tybee Island Hurricane Matthew Update: Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

By Clinton Hinely, Digital Executive Producer
An update from the City of Tybee Island as of 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct 10th on recovery efforts after Hurricane Matthew: 

  • Water supply has never been down, so drinking water is good and available. There is no boil order!
  • Sewage lift pumps are working, and sewer systems are functional. You may flush and use drains at will.
  • County-wide curfew begins at 10PM until 7AM, until Wednesday.
  • Trash and recycling pickups from Atlantic Waste have resumed the normal schedule. Place your ruined food, if any, from your freezer and fridge into your normal trash bin. If needed due to overflow, you can put additional waste in your recycle bin this week only!
  • Stack storm debris and yard waste as for the regular Friday pickups. Do NOT bring your debris to the DPW yard!
  • Georgia Power had restored service to much of the south end earlier Monday, but once activated, there were a number of safety issues outstanding, so if your power WAS on but is now off, this is why. For those still without power, crews are hard at work on the necessary repairs, but additional inspections to avoid the earlier problems may slow restoration. The GA Power outage mapping service is unable to cope with all the Hurricane Matthew issues, so all we can do is counsel patience. Trust that Southern Company teams from all over the southeast, as well as other contractors, are hard at work to restore everyone's power as quickly as possible!
  • TIPD Dispatch is fully operational on-island, although not all phone lines are working as yet, so please only call for emergencies! If you call the dispatch number, you may experience delays or a busy signal. Call 911 for any life threatening emergencies or downed power lines. Call 786-5600 to report water or sewer issues.
  • City Hall is not yet back in service. If you have City Hall business to transact, there will be at least several days' delay while staff and their families recover, both at home and at the office!
  • City Council meeting this week is CANCELLED. The next City Council meeting will take place at the Public Safety Building on October 27th. If you had hearings or items scheduled for the October 13th meeting, it will be included at the next session.

