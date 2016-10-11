BJWSA strongly advising customers in Beaufort, Jasper counties to restrict use of water, sewage

The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority is strongly advising customers in Beaufort and Jasper counties to restrict their use of water and sewage as they return to their homes in the Lowcountry.

Authorities say the amount of water and sewage being used post-Hurricane Matthew is putting a strain on the system.

They are running on generators at the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority and are concerned this large use of water/sewage will cause major problems if not reduced immediately. It could limit their ability to keep up with the typical water demands in the area during this time of year.

"Please restrict your water use to essential needs only, reducing showering, flushing, dishwashing and laundry!”

