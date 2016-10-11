List of food, resources being offered/needed in our community

The following is a list of free/paid resources and services being offered to the public by local businesses and non-profit organizations/charities in our community.

Free meals/resources:

Coastal Empire

The Salvation Army will have a food truck set up in Savannah Pines neighborhood off Old Dean Forest Road Thursday, Oct. 13. They tell WTOC they already served about 200 people breakfast Thursday morning, and they plan to be out there for the rest of the day.

The Forsyth Farmers Market is taking the Farm Truck to W.W. Law on East Bolton Street Thursday, Oct. 13 to hand out lunches starting at noon. The lunches are being provided by members of the community.

Dragoncut Studio Salon at 517 E Broad Street in Savannah is offering complimentary haircuts for first responders through the weekend (open Sunday). If they can't make it by the weekend, they can receive a voucher. Call 912-421-9669 to schedule an appointment.

Murphy USA will be giving out FREE bags of ICE at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in front of the Murphy Express Pooler location in front of Lowes, 1555 Pooler Pkwy. No purchase necessary.

Wesley Community Centers of Savannah will reopen Thursday and will have shower facilities available Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for those in need of a hot shower (bring towels and personal hygiene supplies).

BI-LO providing 40,000 pounds of ice to residents at select locations on Wednesday, including 860 Parris Island Gateway, Ste. N in Beaufort, 50 Burnt Church Road in Bluffton, and 325 Northside Drive, Ste. 1 in Statesboro. The following locations will be doing the same on Thursday: 2127 Boundary Street in Beaufort, 95 Mathews Drive in Hilton Head, and 70 Pope Avenue in Hilton Head. The location at 1042 W. Highway 80 in Pooler (date and time to be determined).

Rooterman Plumbers in Guyton is grilling hamburgers and hotdogs for linemen on Wednesday, as well as anyone who is without power and wants a warm meal. The grilling will start at 10:30 a.m. until the food runs out. They are located next to the IGA.

Twisted Scissors Hair Salon in Springfield (Harvey's Shopping Center) is offering complimentary hair shampooing to anyone without power or hot water, and half-price haircuts to all first responders and any power company workers - through Tuesday, Oct. 18. (912.754.1288).

Lowcountry

SERG Restaurant Group is providing hot meals Thursday, Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. for people who need it at Poseidon Restaurant, 38 Shelter Cove Ln #120 on Hilton Head Island. They are also offering a 25 percent discount at all of its nine island locations for the next week.

Beaufort Elementary School teachers and staff will hand out hot meals hot meals to Lowcountry residents who need it on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Parkview Apartments, 2500 Duke Street in Beaufort. Lunch will be at 11 a.m. and dinner will be at 4 p.m.

American Humane Association will be offering free wellness checks for cats and dogs on Friday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the PAL Adoption Center, located in Okatie's Riverwalk Business Park. Vets will be conducting flea and tic checks, troubleshooting minor medical issues, and informing pet owners what to watch for with their pets, following a natural disaster. The checks are free of charge and will be held on a walk-in basis. American Humane will also continue distributing complimentary cat and dog food from their emergency staging site at Palmetto Animal League's Adoption Center throughout the weekend.

Goodwill will be providing vouchers worth $35 that can be used to purchase clothing and shoes. Vouchers can be redeemed at any Palmetto Goodwill retail store location. Please note that the Goodwill stores located in Hilton Head and Florence are closed due to damage from the storm. T o begin the process to obtain a voucher, please call the Red Cross at (800) 768-8048. (For those looking to help their neighbors, Palmetto Goodwill is accepting disaster donations of clothing, furniture and other household goods at all local Goodwill stores. Donations will help hurricane survivors replace the contents of their homes and help them get their lives back on track.)

Bluffton Self Help will reopen for food and clothing distribution at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12th. A limited supply of non-perishable food items, as well as a limited supply of clothing, will be available for neighbors in need. Current BSH clients will need their swipe card to access services. Non-clients will need to bring a photo ID in order to receive food or clothing this week. Bluffton Self Help is located at 39 Sheridan Park Circle, Suite 10. Donations of food are welcomed and will be accepted during any hours of operation. For additional information, call 843.757.8000.

Warm meals will be provided to residents in need of relief at the Points of Distribution (PODS) locations at St Helena Elementary School (1025 Sea Island Parkway, St. Helena), the Hilton Head School Complex (10 Wilborn Rd, Hilton Head) and at the Bluffton High School Post Storm Shelter (12 H. E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton) courtesy of the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. For any residents in need of relief, you are encouraged to visit one of these POD locations or the post-storm shelters. Be advised the Battery Creek High School Post Storm Shelter (1 Blue Dolphin Drive, Burton) is still operational at this time.

Volunteers/resources needed:

DFACS is looking for volunteers to work in the lobby to help the elderly fill out forms.

Coffee Deli will hold a relief jam Wednesday at 4 p.m. Organizers are asking people to bring canned goods or non-perishable food.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire is in need of help to restock their freezers and pantry. They've lost a lot of food in the past few days and could really use your food/assistance. To volunteer/donate, visit rmhccoastalempire.org

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners is in need of volunteers to help inside the shelter, as well as for moving boxes and assisting citizens as they return via bus transport. Services are mainly outdoors at the Trade Center on Hutchinson Island. Volunteers will not be reimbursed for services. If you can volunteer, please contact 912.201.4500 or volunteermatthew@chathamcounty.org

United Way of the Coastal Empire is set to help local efforts of its funded agencies who are on the front lines of disaster response of Hurricane Matthew and provide assistance to victims affected by the disaster. Donations will be accepted to support response and recovery efforts related to the disaster. United Way will provide financial support to its funded agencies to address infrastructure, supply, and other immediate needs that impede the agencies’ ability to bring services back to the community and/or respond to increased demands. Priority of funding will be given to agencies that provide basic human needs, such as food, clothing, shelter, and caregiver services. Additionally, United Way continues to provide individuals and families in crisis through United Way 2-1-1. Residents can call 2-1-1 to connect with direct services and request for immediate needs. To donate, visit uwce.org/give , call 912.651.7700, or mail check or money order to United Way of the Coastal Empire, 428 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401. United Way HandsOn Savannah connects volunteers to response and recovery organizations who need them most. To volunteer, visit handsonsavannah.org

During the month of October, all seven local Ameris Bank branches will participate in the 7th Annual Helping Fight Hunger Food Drive Initiative by collecting non-perishable food items to donate to a local food bank or charity within their respective community. Ameris Bancorp will also contribute a monetary donation to each organization at the completion of the campaign. Ameris Bank encourages employees, customers and members of the community to donate non-perishable food items throughout the entire month of October at the collection boxes located inside of each Ameris Bank branch. The Helping Fight Hunger Food Drive Initiative will benefit many area non-profit organizations including America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Loaves and Fishes, Richmond Hill United Methodist Church, St. Boniface Catholic Church and Live Oak Church of God. For additional information regarding the Ameris Bank Helping Fight Hunger Food Drive Initiative, please visit www.amerisbank.com/HelpingFightHunger.

Step Up Savannah is providing bagged lunches for needy families in various neighborhoods throughout Savannah this week while school lunches are unavailable. They need bagged lunches for Thursday and Friday. If they get more than 100 pledged they will distribute more through other non-profits. They are going to set up at community centers in different neighborhoods and throw block parties with kids' activities too. In addition to bagged lunches, they need volunteers for set up and clean up and for doing activities with the kids. They are also accepting grocery gift cards for distribution. Contact Kate Snyder Blair for more information: kblair@stepupsavannah.org or call 912-856-1344 Complete details and sign-up sheet here. https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1VgSPi48taEIDf4-NuwUT6cIoRKZtFRUNOJFR74y-6wg/edit#gid=0

Performance Initiatives in Savannah will be open 12pm-5pm thru Friday and needs volunteers. Lunch will be served at noon, team training, games and art projects will be organized for youth. Kids Cafe will be providing a hot meal Wed.-Friday for dinner. PI will be accepting food and clothing donations to assist families in need in our area. If you would like to volunteer or make a donation please call Kerri Goodrich at 912.507.7106 or come by 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 2021 Tennessee Avenue.

United Way of the Lowcountry (UWLC) is now collecting donations for disaster relief efforts. UWLC has a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Beaufort County to serve as the agency responsible for collecting, administering and distributing funds for disaster services. Please mark all donations for disaster relief efforts "County Flood Relief". These donations can be made on the United Way of the Lowcountry's website - www.uwlowcountry.org. Donations for disaster relief efforts may also be mailed to United Way of the Lowcountry at PO Box 202 Beaufort, SC 29901. Checks should be made out to United Way of the Lowcountry with "County Flood Relief" in the memo. All donations are tax deductible.

There will be a community clean-up, lunch, and children's activities at St. Mary's Community Center on Thursday at 12pm. Volunteers are needed for set-up, distribution, clean-up, running kids' activities, and cleaning up. If you can help with neighborhood clean-up please bring bags, rakes, chainsaws,

Congregation Mickve Israel is making lunch for St Mary's on Friday morning. Volunteers needed to come make sandwiches at 9am on 20 East Gordon Street (on Bull Street - the first square north of Forsyth)

There will be a community clean-up, lunch, and children's activities at Performance Initiatives, 2021 Tennessee Avenue Friday at 12 p.m. Volunteers are needed for set-up, distribution, clean-up, running kids' activities, and cleaning up. If you can help with neighborhood clean-up please bring bags, rakes, chainsaws, etc.