Service businesses now allowed access to Hilton Head Island w/ ID; Residents can return at 3 p.m. Tues.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Hilton Head Island residents will be allowed to return home Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

However, the Island's Mayor David Bennet is strongly urging residents to consider waiting to return to the Island if possible.

At this time, officials will start to allow certain businesses with service functions to enter before the general public. Gas stations, restaurants, physicians, pharmacies, grocery stores and other businesses are encouraged to re-enter now to help stabilize the Island. Officials ask you to have identification or paperwork to assist in validating you as a business owner or employee. Upon entering, they would appreciate you to open your business as soon as possible.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding residents entering HHI at 3 p.m. Tuesday:

Planned Unit Developments (PUD’s) may restrict access to certain areas of their developments due to significant damage and safety concerns. The Town would like to encourage residents who live in PUD’s to check each individual development’s website for specific re-entry instructions and for possible access restricted areas. For residents and property owners returning to the Island at 3 p.m. today, please understand you may experience difficulty accessing your home, receiving utility services, and obtaining basic supplies. Due to the lack of water services in many areas of the Island, outdoor burning of yard debris is prohibited until further notice. A debris management plan will be announced in the near future.

The Hilton Head Island Airport will be open for general and commercial aviation at 3 p.m.

There will be no curfew in effect on Hilton Head Island Tuesday.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.