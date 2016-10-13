Red Cross still offering food to those without power in Beaufort County

Beaufort County still working on the road to recovery after Hurricane Matthew.

The American Red Cross is offering hot meals at St. Helena Elementary as there are still about 8,000 people in Beaufort County without power.

They're running those services between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Residents can also pick up cases of bottled water and ready to eat meals.

They're giving about four cases of water to each car, but that can vary depending on small children or other needs like cooking because there is still a boil water advisory in effect for a few communities.

I spoke to one of the coordinators of the water distribution, she explained why they decided to lend a hand.

“They're ready to go ahead and get things rolling until more help can come in and help ease the load. Because it's all about the whole community. It's not about a particular community, county or even the state. When you have a disaster it doesn't care about the boundary lines. You have to have someone who is willing to take care of people in their darkest times and I want to be one of those people,” said Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Elizabeth Price.

They are also giving out food for your pets and then from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Red Cross will be just on the other side there offering hot meals.

