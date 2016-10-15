Forsyth Farmers' Market makes post-Hurricane Matthew return Saturday

The Forsyth Farmers' Market made a post-Hurricane Matthew return on Saturday.

While some farms suffered substantial destruction from the storm and will need assistance, enough farms were able to save enough produce to sell in the park. Many prepared food vendors were also affected by the storm but have been able to produce enough resupply to participate.

More than twenty vendors lined the sidewalk at the south end of the park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; including Alake's Georgia Pecans and Readee's Bees.

Both shop owners were surprised at the turnout of vendors given the fact that some businesses are still feeling the effects of the storm.

"We lost ten hives when the tops came off," said Read Nichols, beekeeper. "But that's just because we couldn't get to them."

Earlier this week, 'Farm Truck 912,' hopped into service to help those in need. The truck distributed 200 bagged lunches in the neighborhood of the WW Law community center.

Farm Truck 912 hopes to resume regular service next week. For more information, click here.

