Local teens help woman in yard post-Hurricane Matthew

A local group of teen boys gave a woman a helping hand in her yard post-Hurricane Matthew.

The woman says they hauled off debris and tree limbs from her yard Saturday. She called to tell WTOC how grateful she was for their help.

"The work the boys did today was really helpful and needed," said Estelle Mannion.

The boys are a part of a male liturgical praise dance group called "The Royal Ambassadors" that will perform at The Spirit of Excellence Business Awards Spirit of Excellence Business Awards on Saturday, October 22. WTOC is a sponsor of the event.

