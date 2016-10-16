'Thank You' meal to be served to Bluffton community after storm

A 'Thank You' meal will be served in Bluffton Sunday to those who have been there for the community after Hurricane Matthew.

The event will be held at Oscar Frazier Park from noon until 3 p.m. It is also open to those who are still without power and need a hot meal.

Residents in the Lowcountry had to leave their homes due to the mandatory evacuation. When they returned, they found a lot of work to be done.

First responders and those who have lent a helping hand to those in need are invited to be a part of this fellowship, along with anyone else.

Some families in Beaufort County and surrounding counties are still without power. If you know someone in that situation or you are dealing with it yourself, you are invited to come eat.

