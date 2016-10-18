Hilton Head residents to get first update from Council on hurricane recovery efforts

Hilton Head residents will get an update on the Island's recovery efforts from Town Council for the first time since Hurricane Matthew Tuesday.

At the 4 p.m. meeting, officials will be discussing the progress they've made on everything from evacuation to re-entry, as well as where the Town stands now after coming together to rebuild.

The Island was hit was a Category 2 Hurricane, seeing heavy damage, massive trees blocking roads, downed power lines, and heavy flooding. Communities like Sea Pines along the end of the island were hit especially hard.

The Town Manager has said that although the process has been tremendous, there is still work that needs to be done.

"The clean-up effort..it's just kind of hard for me to wrap my mind around just how much we have to do. It's taken a lot of time for us to get to the point that we're at now. So we've still got a lot of work ahead of us," said Toby McSwain, Director of Safety and Security, Sea Pines.

Hilton Head had an advance team back on the island shortly after the storm hit to secure the bridges and focus immediately on clearing out those downed trees, especially those along 278 that made the road impossible to pass in some areas.

As far as structural damage goes, they have been inspecting and say that so far the majority of buildings sustained little or no damage.

The clean-up and recovery is underway. Again, the meeting is will be held at Town Hall at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

