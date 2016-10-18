Savannah named No. 5 travel destination in U.S. for 10th consecutive year

Once again—the people have spoken.

Savannah has been named as a top travel destination in the U.S. for the 10th year in a row on a list generated by one of the leading luxury and lifestyle travel magazines in the world.

More than 159,000 candidates were judged and surveyed for Condé Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice Awards, which led the magazine to rank Savannah as the No. 5 on the list of "Top Small Cities in North America."

Destination Savannah, the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, the Andaz, The Brice, the Mansion on Forsyth Park, the River Street Inn, and the Westin Savannah Harbor also took top honors in other categories.

I don't know about you, but this only adds to the positivity I feel towards where I am right now. Especially after experiencing the high levels of optimism, support, and strength in our community post-Hurricane Matthew.

The true spirit and essence of Savannah are effortlessly described in CNT's online article:

Mossy, moody Savannah has no shortage of snappable views. Start with a walk along its cobblestoned historic district past horse-drawn carriages, ornate architecture (and haunted buildings), or find shade under live oak trees drooping with Spanish moss. Book well in advance for your pick of luxury at The Gastonian, an upscale historic bed and breakfast just two blocks from 30-acre Forsyth Park. And for a fantastic dining experience, go to The Grey, a former Greyhound Bus depot elegantly reborn as a James Beard best new restaurant nominee.

List of top 15 U.S. cities with populations under 150,000 ranked by CNT:

Charleston, South Carolina Aspen, Colorado Santa Fe, New Mexico Laguna Beach, California Savannah, Georgia Park City, Utah Telluride, Colorado Carmel-by-the-Sea, California St. Augustine, Florida Asheville, North Carolina

Followed by: Burlington, Vermont, Jackson, Wyoming, Sedona, Arizona, Key West, Florida, and Sarasota, Florida.

Many Savannahians were proud to hear of this large accomplishment for the city.

"Wow, Savannah comes out in the very top of destinations around the country," said Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah. "Being ranked as the No. 5 city to visit in the USA, our airport again being given the national recognition that it deserves and four area hotels ranked as the best of the best... Accolades like this certainly don't come easy."

The magazine says cities are judged according to rankings attributed to arts/culture, friendliness, scenery/sights, restaurants/food, accommodations, shopping, and value.

Tourists have increasingly started to recognize all of the incredible activities and beauty Savannah has to offer.

"Visitors to our city have noticed the influx of beautiful new hotels, more popular and interesting restaurants, a growing retail experience and the genuine 'southern hospitality' offered by the more than 24,000 professionals that support the local tourism industry," said Marinelli.

