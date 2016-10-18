Hilton Head Island Town Council discusses cleanup progress after Matthew

The Hilton Head Town Council is holding its first meeting since Hurricane Matthew.

During the session, several agencies presented their findings and recovery progress in the storm's aftermath.

We heard from the EMA director, as well as the director of town projects, who spoke about preparing for the storm, bringing on extra staff and where they are right now with their progress.

But even after two weeks, there's still a lot of work to be done. There are more than $19,000 structures on the island and so far only about 5,000 of them have been checked out. Those areas that have been assessed and cleared include some of our parks, like Coligny Beach Park and Shelter Cove.

The town manager says the recovery will take several months before things are normal again. The town is using a color-coded system to designate which buildings have damage and the extent of that damage.

The town manager gave me a brief outline of what's left to be addressed.

“We're working on the pathways, we have to get a structural engineer to look at all these bridges that we have over creeks and waterways, but as we can get to them we want to get back to normal as soon as we can. So one pile of people working in one area, the other pile working in another so we can work on the things that are crucial,” said Hilton Head Island Town Manager Steve Riley.

Riley says debris is the biggest challenge. Crews have been doubled here on the island to speed up that process. As of right now, public roads and town property have been cleared. They are still working on addressing private communities and roads.

