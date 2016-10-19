Samaritan's Purse volunteer groups set up command center in Bluffton

Samaritan's Purse volunteer groups have set up a command center in Bluffton, and they're prepared to stay as long as it takes to provide relief and support to those in the community who have been affected by Hurricane Matthew.

The organization brought in volunteers from around the country, staying overnight at the church. They’ve had about 650 volunteers go out into the community since they arrived, just over a week ago. They’re out making house calls, cutting down trees, removing debris - anything that can be done to help those homeowners and families in need.

“That’s our first priority; get folks back in their houses, get the trees out of the way, get the yards cleaned out and the driveway cleaned out, so that’s what we’re pleased to do," said Carl Martin, Samaritan's Purse Team Leader.

It’s not just an outside job. Local volunteers are also joining in. On Wednesday, members of the Bluffton Township Fire District came out to help with some of the heavy-lifting. And the group is welcoming anyone who wants to help out.

“There are over 400 work orders that have come in so far, and that’s for the whole community, so we need volunteers on a daily basis to keep stepping up, to keep going out with them to help clean up as quickly as possible, and try to help people get back to as normal as possible," said Benedette McGuire, Director of Missions & Outreach, Lowcountry Community Church.

Samaritan's Purse is still looking for volunteers to come out and join their team. If you're interested, click here for more information. If you are one of those affected by Matthew and need volunteers to come to you, call 843.295.2408 for more information.

