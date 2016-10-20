Grants awarded to non-profits through the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry

Non-profit organizations in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties could qualify for a big grant to help community members still struggling to recover from Hurricane Matthew.

The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry will start awarding up to $20,000 for those non-profits responding to those in need.

So far the foundation has already distributed $50,000 to several front line organizations including the American Red Cross, Bluffton Self-Help and the Deep Well Project.

An advisory committee reviews the applications and then awards the money based on the organization's need and mission. Now $20,000 is the cap, but there is still room for extra funding if there is a need for it.

The vice president of Grantmaking explained how this program will be used.

"At this point, we believe non-profits will be looking to serve clients that have been displaced, other clients who may have lost work. It’s kind of a second tier level, but again, we want to be funding those organizations who have the most direct line of services for those folks that have been severely impacted,” said Grantmaking Vice President Kevin Smith.

The foundation is also in need of volunteers to help match with these non-profits to speed up the recovery process.

