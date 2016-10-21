Pat Conroy Literary Center opens Friday

The City of Beaufort celebrates the life of renowned author Pat Conroy just days before what would have been his 71st birthday.

Conroy passed away last March from complications due to pancreatic cancer. Although he is gone, his literary legacy will live on.

The new Pat Conroy Literary Center on Charles Street will be opened to the public Friday at 7 p.m. The center will be used for everything from writing classes to sponsored lectures and hosted readings.

This literary center is a way to honor Conroy's impact on the literary world, as well as the contributions he made for Beaufort.

His wife explains why this center is a testament to his legacy and generosity.

"What we want to do is to carry on pat's legacy. He was so supportive of emerging writers, and that was just one of the things that he found most rewarding is helping writers find their voice, especially unpublished writers,” said Cassandra King, widow of Pat Conroy.

The soft opening is Thursday night at 7 p.m., and the center is located at the corner of Charles and Bay Street in historic downtown Beaufort.

