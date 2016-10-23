Tybee Island's Mayor continues to reach out to residents after storm

Tybee Island's Mayor Jason Buelterman is continuing to reach out to residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

The Mayor posted on his Facebook page Friday afternoon to inform the public of the City's decision to waive all late fees for October water, sewer, trash, and recycling bills, as well as payment of hotel/motel fees due to Matthew-related repairs.

Tree-removal permit requirements and building permit fees will also be waived for 30 days.

Additionally, he says the dump will open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. until November 10, for residents to dispose of storm-related household waste.

Mayor Buelterman provided a few more updates in his post:

Halloween festivities will still take place on Tybee island, but just not at the popular Trick-or-Treating spot on Lewis Avenue per usual because of severe damage in the area. He says the Tybee YMCA is working on plans to make sure the Tybee kids still have a Tybee-based Halloween.

Officials say the City has requested immediate service from County Mosquito Control.

Postal services are being moved from Wilmington Island back to Tybee.

For more details, view the entire post on Facebook:

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.