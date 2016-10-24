Early voting well underway in Chatham County

Chatham County, along with the entire state of Georgia, is seeing a big turnout in early voting this election.

More than 8,000 people have cast ballots in Chatham County since early voting began last Monday. Nearly 600 people voted before noon Tuesday.

The Board of Voter Registration says this is on pace, possibly even ahead of the statistics for the first week of early voting four years ago.

Across the state, nearly 600,000 ballots have already been cast so far - with almost 500,000 of those in-person and 88,000 via mail.

Balloting is underway in 34 out of 37 early-voting states.

Nationally, more than 5.3 million votes have been cast already, far outpacing the rate for this period in 2012.

In Chatham County, early voting polls will stay open until November 4. All registered voters can cast a ballot at the Voter Registration Main Office on Eisenhower Drive. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Also, additional locations have now opened at the Civic Center, Mosquito Control, Islands Library, and Southwest Library. You will be able to vote at all of these locations for the rest of the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Georgia Election Protection Coalition has opened a toll-free hotline to answer voting questions: 1.866.OUR.VOTE.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.