Hoofs 4 Healing recovering from devastating fire, storm damage

Hoofs 4 Healing is dealing with the aftermath of a devastating fire after their office building went up in flames early Sunday morning.

The organization is well-known in our community for using their horses as therapy to help those with disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy, and much more.

Director and Founder Karrie Henry started the therapeutic riding organization nearly three years ago; She says although the fire damage is beyond repair, she will not give up on her passion.

"In time we will be back, up and running again," said Henry.

They had just finished fixing the roof on the barn that blew away during Hurricane Matthew, so the fire comes at a difficult time for the organization.

Luckily in both situations, no one and none of the animals was hurt.

"At this point I am just trying, I don't know where to start. I am still kind of maybe in shock a little bit."

Shocked but pushing forward, Henry came back Monday to clean up what they can and feed the horses. She says eventually Hooves 4 Healing will need volunteers to help out.

"We will need people to help clean up of course, hopefully through my family I can get a tractor over here and we will demolish the house,” said Henry.

Fire marshals were out at the facility Monday morning. We have no word on what exactly caused the fire, but investigators say it may have been electrical.

When asked what is next for the organization, Henry said she is dedicated to making sure the fall sessions the organization provides will still be available to the families they serve.

"You know you stay confident, hopefully this Saturday we might try to do the program. I am not sure yet."

If you would like to help the organization rebuild, email molliesav1@gmail.com or visit hoofs4healing.com.

