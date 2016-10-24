Beaufort is open for business after Matthew impacts tourism industry

Hurricane Matthew hit the Lowcountry hard as far as damage and debris, but the tourism industry was also greatly impacted.

The South Carolina coast lost around $45 million during the first four days of aftermath, according to the state's Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Now the City of Beaufort is focused on bringing those visitors back, mainly using social media to target key tourist markets. They want to get the message across that Beaufort is open for business.

"We work with our hospitality and tourism partners, develop a coast is the clear message. Matthew gave Beaufort a good shot, but Beaufort's been weathering these type storms for 300 years and still standing strong. And ready to serve its visitors and folks that want to be in the Lowcountry,” said Vice President of Tourism, Robb Wells.

Wells says they will continue to exhaust their efforts to reach tourists who may still be hesitant to visit after Matthew. This is Beaufort's busy season for tourism.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.