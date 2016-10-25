Wormsloe State Historic Site to hold haunted Colonial trail tour

Wormsloe State Historic Site will be holding a haunted Colonial trail tour Saturday.

Celebrate the season with haunted trails and hayrides, fall-color hikes, trunk-or-treat for the kids, and more.

A ranger will guide you into the past as you walk to site of Colonist Nobel Jones.

Tours will depart from the Visitors Center every 15 minutes starting at 7:30 p.m. The last tour ticket of the evening will be sold at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults (18-61); $9 for seniors (62+); $4.50 for youth (6–17).

This activity is not recommended for children under the age of 6 due to the nature of the tour.

