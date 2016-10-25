Some shellfish harvesting areas in Beaufort County reopen

The Department of Health and Environmental Control just announced the reopening of some of the shellfish harvesting areas in Beaufort County.

The beds were closed in lieu of Hurricane Matthew because of excessive rainfall and the potential for pollution. But recently collected water quality data shows that these areas are suitable for harvesting.

They include Coosaw River, Bull River, Combahee River, Ashepoo River and the Morgan Back Creeks. These areas are in addition to some of the spots reopened last week in Charleston County, including south of the Santee River to Bulls Bay and north of the Edisto River.

For a complete listing and interactive map of those harvesting areas that are still closed, please click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.