Burton suspect pleads guilty to helping cover up murder

One of three suspects in the murder of a Yemassee woman has pleaded guilty to helping cover it up.

"I'm sorry for what my brother did. I love my brother. He's my best friend," said Olin Wade Brown.

It is a bond that is now broken for the Collier family after a 25-year-old mother was found in the yard of her boyfriend's home.

"Katherine had a four-year-old little girl who will never be able to see her mom again, thanks to these people," said a friend of Katherine Collier.

"This one party person and his brother first put her in a shed and then come back a couple of days later, and this one party person wanted to sound like a tough guy and brag about being involved in Titus Singleton's murder, even though he wasn't," said Deputy Solicitor Sean Thorton.

The prosecution hammered at Brown’s alleged tough guy image, citing his previous violent offenses.

A judge sentenced Brown to 13.5 years in prison on Thursday.

Brown's mother and brother are also facing charges in Collier's death, as well as the death of Titus Singleton, who was found in a burned car in Yemasee just days before Collier's body was discovered.

