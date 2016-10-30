Metro Police investigate stabbing on W. Congress St.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after an altercation and stabbing took place on the 200 block of W. Congress Street, early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived around 3:15 a.m. to find a 22-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Memorial by ambulance.

Police heard that the victim was stabbed in City Market during a fight. Investigators then closed City Market and Ellis Square to investigate.

Police are now asking for the public's help to catch the victim's attacker.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

