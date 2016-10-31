Catastrophe Claims Town Hall meeting held in Hilton Head

Hilton Head residents are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

Monday, the South Carolina Department of Insurance hosted a Catastrophe Claims Town Hall meeting to help with insurance claims.

Over 80 residents came out to discuss insurance matters and have their questions answered. Many just starting the process to file damage claims.

Representatives from the state’s Department of Insurance say the first thing homeowners need to do is get in contact with their insurance companies and review their policy. Then to start initialing claims.

They also encouraged them to start repair work immediately on their homes, making sure to document all expenses for insurance.

The town says it’s important to host these meetings for residents to get the resources they need after the storm.

“It’s important because we have a major disaster here. A lot of people haven’t dealt with their insurance before don’t know what their policies really say very clearly. And are here today to ask questions and understand better how their insurance policies work and what they should do,” said Hilton Head Community Development Director Charles Cousins.

If you didn’t make it out to the meeting Monday, FEMA representatives will be in Hilton Head this Thursday through Saturday. They have set up a Disaster Recovery Center at Town Hall and will be there to answer questions on individual assistance.

