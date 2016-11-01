City of Savannah officials want your input in a housing study

If you're a resident of Savannah, city officials want your input in a housing study.

The Community Planning and Development Department is trying to identify patterns of integration and segregation; racially and ethnically concentrated areas of poverty; disparities in access to opportunity; and disproportionate housing needs.

There will be two community workshops Tuesday and Wednesday at the Coastal Georgia Center. Officials say this will help propose fair and affordable housing strategies to overcome the identified fair housing barriers.

"There are some questions on this survey that will focus on barriers, where there is access to certain opportunities in an area or disproportionate housing needs, to get people's perception about racial inequality within the neighborhoods they live within," Kerri Reid, CPDD director.

The Assessment is a condition of the City's receipt of HUD grant funds under the Community Development Block Grant program.

You can also take an anonymous online survey until November 18th.

To learn more about the assessment, how to contribute input, and to review a draft when it becomes available in January, visit the project website at www.SavannahAFH.com.

