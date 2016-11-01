Popular Hilton Head restaurant reopens after Hurricane Matthew

One of Hilton Head Island's most popular restaurants is back open after dealing with major damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Check out the attached photos from Hudson's Seafood on the Dock's Facebook page, and you can see the destruction on the dock. This past weekend - with a huge effort from the staff and even help from the community - the dockside restaurant was back open for business.

They say without all the extra help, it may have been another month before they could reopen. There is still a lot of work left to do.

