Tim's Take: Frustration over debris growing

It took a little while, but the inevitable storm after the calm after the storm arrived this week.

The days immediately after Hurricane Matthew were relatively serene, attention turning from survival to recovery with a good deal of gratitude that the worst storm to hit our area in decades wasn't worse. Most of what we heard during that time was of good deeds people were doing for others in need as neighbors helped neighbors clean up, bounce back and move on from the storm.



Now it seems two weeks ago were the good old days in the aftermath of Matthew.

"Makes you wonder why you're paying taxes,” said Tybee Island Mayor Pro-tem Barry Brown.



This week, appreciation turned toward impatience, people all across Chatham County still waiting for debris to be removed from their yards suddenly less willing to wait quietly.



"Waiting is very difficult for everybody, whether you're on a public street or a private street,” said Amy Gaster, of Tybee. “We're all waiting and I think all of the neighbors are trying to be patient. I think it's really the not knowing.”



Confusion has fed the frustration as no one seems to understand how the county is managing debris removal.

"You may see them on the other side of the road, you may see them on another street in your neighborhood,” said Chatham County Public Works Director Robert Drewry. “We're not forgetting about you, it's just this is the systematic approach we are using.”

And so has the estimate that the cleanup could last into February.

"The bags will deteriorate, then they'll spill in the street,” said Isle of Hope resident Anita Adair. “And it's left up to the homeowner to clean up.”

But, really, the tension that rises along with the debris piles isn't all that surprising. Because patience is always easier to ask for than to exercise.

