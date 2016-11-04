Hilton Head Island golf courses slowly recovering after Hurricane Matthew

Hundreds of businesses and dozens of hotels reopened on Hilton Head Island after some were closed for two weeks after the storm.

Hotels are actually doing pretty well when it comes to keeping those rooms booked, but when it comes to recreation here on the island, there are still several golf courses closed because of the damage Hurricane Matthew left.

There are 37 golf courses in the Hilton Head/Bluffton area. Right now, there are still 12 of them closed.

In Sea Pines, two of the three courses are open, with the third scheduled to reopen next week at Harbour Town.

One of the golf groups that took the biggest hit is the Heritage Group, which runs through golf at five and a half courses, but out of those five courses, there is only one open.

They experienced some minor flooding and more than 3,000 trees knocked down.

"Our gross revenue on the island, just us alone, we're upwards in the 15, 20 million with the three properties so for the economy on the island. It's a key part of the experience on Hilton Head Island, and we need to get it back we're working frantically our partners are and we're very close, we're very close to returning to some sense of normalcy to provide tourists and guests,” said Heritage Golf Group Director of Operations Rick Shoemaker.

Shipyard has opened 18 of its 27 holes. Oyster Reef has opened nine. The Heritage Group is hoping to have all of their courses opened by the beginning of December.

The director says the limited availability of materials for repair has played a role in the slow recovery on the greens.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.