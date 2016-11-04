15th annual Motoring Festival this weekend on Hilton Head Island

The Rock n’ Roll Marathon will have people grooving and moving in Savannah this weekend, but another event over on Hilton Head Island is showing people unique, rare and expensive ways to get around town.

It's the 15th annual Motoring Festival and the action kicks off Friday with a fundraiser on the airport runway.

The weekend is full of several events that showcase the unusual cars, the hard to find collector vehicles and even those with price tags that are sure to break the bank. The show is one of the top rated in the country and brings more than 20,000 people to the island.

But with the recent storm, the event almost didn't happen. That's why the event is using its turnout to help those in need.

"Well, this evening and tomorrow evening, we have two events outside of the Concours D'elegance, fundraisers to help the community reestablish its self and to take care of all the damages that have been caused by the hurricane. So two great events tonight and tomorrow night,” said Auctions America Marketing Director Bill Windham.

If you want to test drive some exclusive cars or just “ooh and aww” at the million dollar vehicles, please click here for a full schedule of events.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.