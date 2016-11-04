Explaining Amendment 2 on the November ballot

The second amendment you will see on your ballot concerns adding financial penalties for sex crimes.

If you vote "yes”, you will be supporting increased penalties for sexual offenders. Money collected would go into the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund, used to care for kids who have been sexually victimized.

Friday, we spoke with the Coastal Children's Advocacy Center, who say the need for that money is big in Southeast Georgia.

"There would be no additional tax revenues involved, the fund would provide services to kids, particularly housing which is desperately needed in this part of the state. We currently have two group homes which serve girls that have been commercially sexually exploited. They are both in the Atlanta area,” said Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center Director Kris Rice.

If Amendment 2 passes, it would also allow for assessments on adult entertainment establishments.

