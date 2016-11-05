Daylight Saving Time 2016: Set back clocks, replace smoke detector batteries

November 6th marks the end of Daylight Saving Time, which means you'll get an extra hour of sleep Sunday morning.

This also means sunset will be occurring early Sunday night.

Remember to set your clocks back one hour (fall back) before going to bed Saturday night; DST will officially end at 2 a.m.

This is also a good time to replace the batteries in all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

The U.S. Fire Administration recommends that you change the batteries in your smoke detector at least twice a year.

A home fire death occurs somewhere in the nation approximately every three hours, and 80 percent of those occur in homes without working smoke alarms, according to the IAFC. Changing the batteries in alarms and detectors is one of the simplest ways to ensure proper operation of the devices and notification in the event of a fire in your home.

If you don't have a smoke detector and you live in the city limits, Savannah Fire and Emergency Services will provide one for you, along with replacement batteries, for no charge. They will also install it for you. Call 912.652.6527 to make arrangements.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.